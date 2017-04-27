Dwight Howard has been known for putting forth a lack of effort from time to time during games, and that continued to take place even in the playoffs, as we saw on Wednesday night.

With the Wizards and Hawks squaring off in a pivotal Game 5, tensions were high and every point counted. The Wizards eventually emerged victorious, 103-99, but the game really could’ve gone either way.

This leads us to the play that Howard completely gave up on.

It happened when Kelly Oubre Jr. had a wide-open three-pointer, but after looking at Howard, he decided to just drive to the hoop instead. The Rockets big man was supposed to come out and challenge Oubre, but he didn’t. Instead, he hung around near the basket with Marcin Gortat, and Oubre threw down one of the most uncontested dunks he’ll ever get.

Check out the reaction from teammate Dennis Schroder, who clearly wasn’t happy about it.

Dennis Schröder's reaction is essentially every NBA fan who's had to root for/endure Dwight Howard on their team since 2010 pic.twitter.com/LparerQWkO — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 27, 2017

That was pretty bad, but given Howard’s history, it wasn’t surprising.