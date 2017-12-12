The Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes now rest squarely on the shoulders of Nick Foles, which is an unsettling feeling, but some fans are attempting to remain optimistic.

One particular fan labeled Foles as “The Last QB,” and cleverly tied that moniker into “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which is set to hit theatres later this week.

The fan created a trailer of sorts for “Star Wars: The Last QB,” which is essentially a Foles hype video, and was pretty entertaining. It’s worth checking out at the very least.

This stat adds to the “hope” that Foles brings to the table.