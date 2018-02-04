Philadelphia officials did their best to prevent Eagles fans from climbing street poles after Super Bowl LII by greasing them with hydraulic fluid, but that didn’t work.

A number of fans were seen scaling poles after the Eagles emerged victorious, 41-33, and they celebrated the team’s first title win in franchise history in a big way.

One particular fan was able to climb a pole, and then attempted to hang on it. Unfortunately, the fan slipped, fell off the pole and hit the ground — hard.

We have our first of many casualties of the night pic.twitter.com/8rFcTPK1IU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Ouch, the fan will likely feel that one in the morning, if not sooner.