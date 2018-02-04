Quantcast
Watch Eagles fan fall off street pole after climbing it
Posted by on February 4, 2018

Philadelphia officials did their best to prevent Eagles fans from climbing street poles after Super Bowl LII by greasing them with hydraulic fluid, but that didn’t work.

A number of fans were seen scaling poles after the Eagles emerged victorious, 41-33, and they celebrated the team’s first title win in franchise history in a big way.

One particular fan was able to climb a pole, and then attempted to hang on it. Unfortunately, the fan slipped, fell off the pole and hit the ground — hard.

Ouch, the fan will likely feel that one in the morning, if not sooner.