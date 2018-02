Eagles head coach Doug Pederson did his best Odell Beckham impression during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade on Thursday.

A fan tossed a beer up to Pederson, who was riding on the parade bus, and the team’s head coach reached out with one hand to snag it. The crowd then erupted in applause.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson caught a beer with one hand 😂 (via @TimmyLederman) pic.twitter.com/gH1yp3edUt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2018

Nice hands, coach.