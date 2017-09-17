It’s no secret that Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is a diehard Cubs fan.

Vedder was in Chicago for the team’s World Series win last fall, and is also there this weekend, as the Cubs have been squaring off with the division rival Cardinals in a great series.

And it’s not like Vedder just attended the games at Wrigley Field and went back to his hotel room, either. He was seen in the middle of Waveland Ave., in front of Murphy’s, playing “Corduroy” on an electric guitar after the Cubs won. It’s something you would see in Seattle — where he currently lives — but not really in Chicago. Still, it rocked, and you can watch him do his thing in the video below.

That was cool.