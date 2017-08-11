Jaguars fans got their first look at Leonard Fournette in the backfield during Thursday night’s exhibition game against the Patriots, and he looked to be completely healthy, which is a good sign.

Fournette wasn’t the workhorse necessarily, but did receive nine carries for 31 yards.

And he was also effective in the red zone as well. On one particular play, faced with a third-and-goal scenario from nearly two yards out, Fournette showed nice patience and vision in waiting for the hole to open up, then running through it for the score.

Here are all of his runs on the evening.

Every Leonard Fournette run from his NFL preseason debut! #JAXvsNE pic.twitter.com/1E5sLCsmIg — NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2017

Expectations for Fournette are high, but he appears to be the total package.