The (13-2) Dallas Cowboys are rolling, and players are enjoying themselves in the locker room and at the practice facility.

Dez Bryant tried to attend the team’s quarterback meeting after their win over the Lions, and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott had some fun while Dak Prescott was talking to reporters in the locker room on Wednesday.

Prescott began answering questions in the media scrum, but had to do so while Elliott was shooting straw wrappers at him, which made things a bit difficult.

Prescott was able to persevere and finished answering the questions, even with Elliott’s shenanigans going on. He has been able to avoid hitting the rookie wall so far this season, which is no easy task, so a few straw wrappers aren’t going to prevent him from doing his job.