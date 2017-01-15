Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has a high football IQ and sees the field well, so it’s rare that he takes a big hit when he elects to take off and run.

But with his team trailing 26-13 in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Divisional Playoff game against the Falcons, he was faced with having to produce a big play to move the chains, and paid for it.

The Seahawks were dealing with a third-and-long scenario, and did not want to give the ball back to the Falcons, who had been moving the ball at will for most of the game. Wilson left the pocket and took off running on the play, attempting to get the first down, but was drilled by Falcons cornerback Brian Poole before he was able to do so.

Watch Poole lower the boom on the Seahawks quarterback in the video below.

Wilson’s going to be feeling that one in the morning.