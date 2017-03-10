Fernando Rodney has something in his pants that he wants to show the world.

Don’t worry, though, it’s not what you think. The item is safe for work, and isn’t attached to his body in any way.

Rodney is known for doing his bow-and-arrow celebration after he successfully closes a game, but he took it to the next level Thursday night after Team Dominican Republic beat Team Canada, 9-2.

When the game was in the books, Rodney pulled an enormous plantain out of his pants, and used it as the “bow” for his celebration.

That was too great for words.