Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea is known to be a diehard Lakers fan, so it was no surprise that he was at Tuesday night’s game.

Flea attended the Bulls-Lakers matchup at Staples Center with his son, and was shown on the video board at one point. His son seemed to notice before he did, but once Flea figured it out, he gave a big smile and threw up the “devil horns” gesture with both hands.

Flea is a legend among Lakers fans, and he knows it.