Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro burst onto the scene as a freshman last season. Pineiro showed off his strong leg, and also how accurate he is—draining all three field goals from 50+ yards that he attempted.

Being that reliable as a freshman is certainly not the norm, but neither is making an 81-yard field goal, which Pineiro recently did in practice.

Check out the leg on this boot.

81 yarder with pads on. No excuses! Ready for the season to start🐊🏈@GatorsFB @FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/5IeZ0tXyhn — Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) May 2, 2017

Given his skill set, the Browns might already be scouting this guy. Stay tuned.