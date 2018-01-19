One of the greatest players in Flyers franchise history had his jersey retired on Thursday night.

Former Flyers center Eric Lindros, who played for the team during the first eight seasons of his 15-year career, saw his No. 88 get hung from the rafters at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night.

The one, The only, The Big E. pic.twitter.com/NEOosUyiTc — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 19, 2018

In the rafters forever. pic.twitter.com/kFdK4H5BlL — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 19, 2018

Lindros was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016. His special night appeared to fire the Flyers up, too. The team fought back from a 2-0 deficit, and ended up beating the Leafs in overtime, 3-2.