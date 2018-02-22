France’s Kevin Rolland endured a brutal crash in the men’s ski halfpipe final on Thursday.

Rolland hit the Pyeongchang slopes with high hopes, but he unfortunately landed on the lip of the halfpipe while finishing off one particular trick during his run. He then crashed, hard, and appeared to suffer a lower-body injury upon landing.

Fans held their breath as Rolland yelled in pain, and was then attended to by the medical staff while he remained on the ground. He eventually walked off the course on his own power, which was a good sign.

Nasty crash for French skier Kevin Rolland pic.twitter.com/w1oXRpFcI4 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 22, 2018

Rolland showed how tough he is in refusing the stretcher, which the medical staff brought out. We hope he wasn’t seriously injured in the crash.