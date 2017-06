The Stanley Cup celebrating is now officially underway, judging by a clip that’s gone viral on social media.

It shows what the scene at Sidney Crosby’s house looked like on Monday night, with multiple Penguins players and their wives hanging out celebrating.

Penguins owner Mario Lemieux was there as well, and at one point, he decided to take a dip in the pool — with all his clothes on.

Mario Lemieux jumping into Sidney Crosby's pool fully clothed. Let the summer of Stanley Cup celebrations begin. pic.twitter.com/0sZondids8 — Michael (@M_Shel6) June 13, 2017

