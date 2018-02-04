Florida men’s basketball team had a pathetic offensive showing in Saturday’s game against Alabama, managing to score only 50 points at home in a losing effort.

The Gators lost the game, 68-50, which was bad, but their fans, during a timeout at one point in the game, attempted a dance routine that was even worse.

Fans in the student section at Stephen C. O’Connell Center attempted to dance as a unit to cheer their team on, and they failed miserably. The lack of coordination and rhythm was on full display, and that’s why this video embedded below is extremely entertaining to watch, if in need of a laugh.

Fans might want to try practicing that routine before attempting it again. Some pointers from the cheerleaders could go a long way.