The Milwaukee Bucks have officially Gone Fishin‘ — and by that, we mean it’s now the offseason for their players and coaches, after recently being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after a Game 6 loss to the Raptors.

That gives the Bucks players a pass to go out and have some fun/blow off some steam after the tough loss, being that the 2016-17 campaign has officially come to an end.

Playoff series MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, for example, decided to go to a driving range (probably Top Golf) so he could crush some golf balls (or at least try to). Here’s how it went:

The Greek Freak is not a golfer 😂 (👻 g_ante34) pic.twitter.com/nKfrtXRxat — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2017

It’s a slight upgrade from Charles Barkley’s swing, but not much more than that.