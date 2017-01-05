Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has long arms and legs that allow him to do things that many other players can’t.

We’ve all seen the Photoshopped images on social media that make him look like Stretch Armstrong, and understandably so. However, this screencap of him being in the act of draining a game-winning stepback fadeaway jumper to beat the Knicks on Wednesday night is actually real.

humans are not genetically-built to step back like this this is cheating therefore it does not count pic.twitter.com/spaROFOlc8 — Free Agent NBA Fan (@World_Wide_Wob) January 5, 2017

And now, you need to watch the full clip. This is how Antetokounmpo daggered the Knicks and lifted his team to a 105-104 victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's game-winning buzzer-beater, called by Gus Johnson pic.twitter.com/uCCCeAPHlU — Free Agent NBA Fan (@World_Wide_Wob) January 5, 2017

He’s a rising star, that’s for sure.