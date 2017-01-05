Posted byon
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has long arms and legs that allow him to do things that many other players can’t.
We’ve all seen the Photoshopped images on social media that make him look like Stretch Armstrong, and understandably so. However, this screencap of him being in the act of draining a game-winning stepback fadeaway jumper to beat the Knicks on Wednesday night is actually real.
And now, you need to watch the full clip. This is how Antetokounmpo daggered the Knicks and lifted his team to a 105-104 victory.
He’s a rising star, that’s for sure.