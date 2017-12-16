Giannis Antetokounmpo showed that he can get it done on both ends of floor on one particular play in Saturday’s game against the Rockets.

Antetokounmpo jumped into a passing lane and stole a pass from Chris Paul — no easy task — and then had nothing but real estate in front of him. He elected to finish off the play by taking flight and throwing down a powerful dunk from just inside the free-throw line.

Antetokounmpo appears to be on his way to becoming the most dominant big man in the league.