Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo take flight from near free-throw line on powerful dunk
Posted by on December 16, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed that he can get it done on both ends of floor on one particular play in Saturday’s game against the Rockets.

Antetokounmpo jumped into a passing lane and stole a pass from Chris Paul — no easy task — and then had nothing but real estate in front of him. He elected to finish off the play by taking flight and throwing down a powerful dunk from just inside the free-throw line.

Antetokounmpo appears to be on his way to becoming the most dominant big man in the league.