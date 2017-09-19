The Giants 2017 campaign couldn’t be off to a worse start, as the team is now 0-2 and fields one of the worst offensive lines in the league. The poor play on the field is starting to result into frustration for fans, some of which are taking to social media to voice their opinions.

Others who were in attendance for the game at MetLife Stadium chose to be a bit more direct, as they booed the team off the field at halftime, when their team made their way to the locker room trailing, 17-7.

Giants getting booed off the field pic.twitter.com/3Vkw8xEolA — That Dude (@cjzer0) September 19, 2017

Look on the bright side, you guys: The Giants did manage to score their first touchdown of the season!