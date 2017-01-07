Duke guard Grayson Allen still has not learned his lesson, it seems.

Allen was suspended by the team for an indefinite period of time—which ended up being only one game—and returned to action in Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech.

But on Saturday, Allen showed he may still be up to his old tricks.

Duke squared off against Boston College, and Allen played more than any of his teammates, logging 37 minutes. On one particular play, though, Allen got tangled up with Boston College’s Connar Tava. Tava set a screen, and Allen then stuck his leg out. It sure looked like he was trying to trip his opponent.

Back at it again pic.twitter.com/NitMsKG7Sb — Tyler Donlan (@TSD163) January 7, 2017

It’s hard to tell for sure what Allen’s intentions were, but he isn’t going to get the benefit of the doubt until he proves that he’s been able to consistently avoid foul play. And in that particular instance, it did look like he intentionally tripped Tava.