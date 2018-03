Another game, another Grayson Allen cheap shot.

Allen was involved in a dirty play in Duke’s ACC Tournament game against UNC on Friday, which came as a surprise to, well, no one.

The Blue Devils were getting back on defense, when Allen stuck his hip out and took out UNC’s Garrison Brooks, which earned him a flagrant foul.

Grayson Allen is at it again. Dirty play? 📹: @kg_hollerpic.twitter.com/mbhuhZ2THC — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) March 10, 2018

It’s time to send a message and hit Allen with another suspension.