It’s really starting to look like Grayson Allen’s “accidental” trips are far from accidental.

Allen, who was in a lot of hot water last year for tripping multiple opponents, drew more criticism during Wednesday’s game against Elon when he stuck his leg out and tripped Steven Santa Ana.

Allen was hit with a technical foul on the play afterward, which he wasn’t all that happy about. He erupted with a tantrum on the sideline.

Maybe now Allen will clean up his act.