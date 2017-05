Grigor Dimitrov started strong in Monday’s Italian Open match against Juan Martin del Potro, winning the first set, 6-3.

But it was all downhill from there.

Dimitrov lost the two sets that followed, 6-2, 6-3, and that was cause for destruction. It’s unclear if he was upset about his poor play or the way his racket was performing — probably the former — but this was the result of his frustration.

Grigor Dimitrov taking matters into his own hands pic.twitter.com/unCKZJlXld — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) May 15, 2017

Tell us how you really feel, bro.