When it comes to celebrating, Hanley Ramirez never holds back.

Ramirez is a vocal clubhouse leader, and he does things to rally his own team, as well as get under his opponents’ skin.

We have to assume the Royals weren’t thrilled when he hit a single in the eighth inning of Monday’s game, and did an epic bat flip as he milked it for all it was worth afterward.

Hanley Ramirez with a bat flip of the year contender. Too bad it came on a single… pic.twitter.com/RhtV6PTACp — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 20, 2017

For what it’s worth, that base hit amounted to nothing, and the Red Sox lost the game, 4-2.