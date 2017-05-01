Hanley Ramirez hasn’t really gotten off to a great start at the plate so far this season.

Hitting just .253, he has driven in 11 runs so far, which is a big reason he’s still batting fourth in the order.

Ramirez really doesn’t like to strike out, though, and especially not in a nationally-televised game, which we learned on Sunday night. The Red Sox slugger went down swinging to end the inning, and he followed that up by taking his bat and swatting his helmet away, as if it were a golf club.

Hanley Ramirez takes a golf swing at his batting helmet pic.twitter.com/L9R7AKw7OY — That Dude (@cjzer0) May 1, 2017

Zinger: Ramirez made better contact with the helmet than with the ball, on that particular at-bat.