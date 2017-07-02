Hassan Whiteside is doing his best to make sure the Heat are a contender next season.

After a phenomenal second half of the 2016-17 season, doing a lot with a roster that didn’t have any superstars on it, the Heat are ready to move forward and attempt to make a run in the playoffs.

That starts by making a run at Gordon Hayward, which is exactly what they’re doing.

Hayward is set to visit with the Heat, but before he does, Whiteside wants him to know just how beautiful the beaches in South Florida are, and what his life could look like.

And it looks a hell of a lot more enticing than Utah does.

Hassan Whiteside is pitching Gordon Hayward and other free agents on living in Miami. 😂 (via @hassanwhiteside) A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

It’s hard to pass up on that offer. Now I want to move to Miami.