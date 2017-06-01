Hassan Whiteside is putting that four-year, $98 million contract he signed last July to good use.

In a heartwarming Snapchat video, the Miami Heat center surprised his mom, Debbie, who worked four jobs as a single mother to support Whiteside and his six siblings, with the keys to a brand new six-bedroom house in North Carolina.

“All your dreams are fulfilled as a parent when your child gives you something that you know you’ll probably never be able to get in your lifetime on your own,” Whiteside’s mother said in the video. “He told me he was going to get me a house one day and nobody can take it. I guess he did that.”

I'm not going to lie today my snap chat story special 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) May 31, 2017

Props to Whiteside for fulfilling his promise and giving his mother the house she deserved.