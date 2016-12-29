The Kiss Cam has long provided great moments during sporting events, no matter what the level of competition is.

Even at the 2017 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship, which is currently going on in Canada. Slovakia and the United States squared off in the tournament on Wednesday, and one Slovakia fan treated us to a pretty great moment while on the Kiss Cam.

The fan was first shown with his arm around a female friend, which we presume is his girlfriend. He quickly took his arm away, though, and kissed his beer instead. That was followed up with him chugging the entire beer.

Kiss Cam at #WorldJuniors: Slovakia fan kisses his beer, chugs it, while girlfriend dies of embarrassment pic.twitter.com/67CdU1wRNV — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 29, 2016

It’s going to be a long trip home for that guy.