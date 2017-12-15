Sports and entertainment fans both love a good throwback, which is why Macaulay Culkin’s most recent sighting is a must-watch.

The “Home Alone” star showed he can still terrorize his opponents, but this time, he elected to do it in the ring. Culkin participated in Bar Wrestling’s “Christmas Special” show in Los Angeles on Thursday, and appeared in a tag-team match.

At one point, he even used one of his tactics from the hit movie, as he was seen emptying a bucket of balls, which caused two wrestlers to slip and fall. Culkin executed it perfectly, and then ended up getting in the ring to do battle.

“Home Alone” chants even broke out at one point.

Santa Claus throws Macaulay Culkin on top of Hornswoggle for the pin! "Home Alone!" chants break out! Merry Christmas, y'all. @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/C16DBaKZC8 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 15, 2017

That’s one way to get into the holiday spirit.