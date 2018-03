The 2018 MLB season got started off with a bang — thanks to Cubs leadoff man Ian Happ.

Happ wasted no time getting into a rhythm this season, as he was locked in on the first pitch he saw from by Jose Urena, and crushed it into the stands for a home run.

IAN HAPP JUST HIT A HOMER ON THE FIRST PITCH OF THE SEASON #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/B8PC4Ofurq — Too Much Tuma (@toomuchtuma) March 29, 2018

His backswing even caught Marlins catcher Chad Wallach in the face.

This GIF of Ian Happ's HR swing hitting Wallach in the face sums up the Marlins season on just the first pitch of the year. pic.twitter.com/GkkEVdoROF — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) March 29, 2018

If that’s a preview of things to come, then we’re pretty excited for the season.