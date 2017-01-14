Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is so clutch that he doesn’t even need timeouts to set up and get the shot he wants.

That’s what happened on Friday night, with the Celtics and Hawks tied at 101-101. Thomas waved off a timeout and brought the ball up the floor, and ended up sinking the Hawks by himself, with no help at all.

Thomas was picked up by Kent Bazemore, who is a pretty good defender in his own right, at half court. But he didn’t even need or ask for a screen. Instead, he used his quickness to shake Bazemore and get to the elbow, so he could then casually drain a fadeaway jumper for the win.

Nothing but net.

Thomas finished the game with 28 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter. It seems like every time the ball is in his hands late in a game, he delivers.