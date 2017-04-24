The trash talk in the Bulls-Celtics playoff series has been top-notch, and it’s one of the reasons I personally have enjoyed the games between these two more than any other first-round matchup.

Game 4 was no different on Sunday, as players from the two teams had to be separated during multiple times in the game. One of those times featured Isaiah Thomas and Michael Carter-Williams, and we have video of the exchange.

It happened after Thomas drove on MCW and dished to Kelly Olynyk, and then taunted him afterward. Carter-Williams didn’t really appreciate being told he couldn’t guard Thomas, so the two went face-to-face, and had to be separated by teammates.

Michael Carter-Williams gets heated after Isaiah Thomas tells him that he can;t guard him pic.twitter.com/AcxFiq8gZO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 24, 2017

What MCW didn’t understand is that this is all part of Thomas’ game, to get in the head of his opponents. And it worked.