It’s safe to say Isaiah Thomas was taken by surprise when he was traded from the Celtics to the Cavaliers back in August. Thomas has spoken openly about his disappointment over the move, and has been particularly critical of general manager Danny Ainge.

We now know exactly how he felt after being traded, in a video clip that has surfaced from his documentary series, “The Book of Isaiah.” In it, Thomas, who had just recently flown back to his home in Seattle, was getting settled in. The Cavs guard missed the initial call from Ainge, and called him back soon after. That’s when the Celtics GM dropped the news, and Thomas was left in shock.

Isaiah Thomas processing the news that Danny Ainge traded him is pretty intense to watch pic.twitter.com/9JBhGYfSZ7 — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) December 20, 2017

It’s a brutal business, but players know that, and it appears Thomas is finally ready to move on from the Celtics chapter of his life. He’ll likely be suiting up to play with his Cavs teammates in just a few weeks, as he recovers from a hip injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.