Boston Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas saved his best (performance) for last (the tail-end of 2016).

Thomas put on a show in the team’s 117-114 victory, dropping 52 points on a 15-of-26 shooting performance. He did all of this in only 37 minutes, which is pretty impressive.

Thomas was especially deadly on the perimeter, knocking down nine of 13 shots from distance, for more than half his points.

Watch him be a thorn in the Heat’s side all night in the video below.

It was such a memorable performance that Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount even showed him some love on the court after the game.

LeGarrette Blount shows Isaiah Thomas some respect after Isaiah's career-high night! pic.twitter.com/pEwasTf6xL — Celtics News (@CelticsNewsNBA) December 31, 2016

The 52-point explosion was a career-high for Thomas.