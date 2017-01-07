Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is starting to show why he’s a former No. 1 draft pick.

This season marked the first time Clowney has truly been healthy, and he’s been wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Rookie quarterback Connor Cook learned that lesson in Saturday’s wild-card matchup.

Cook threw a screen pass in the first quarter of the game, but floated it a bit too much. Clowney showed great athleticism in tipping it to himself, and coming down with the interception.

That turnover helped the Texans score their first touchdown of the game.