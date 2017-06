Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel burst onto the Stanley Cup Playoffs scene and led all players in scoring.

As such, he was a huge hit at the Stanley Cup parade in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

At one point, he was seen interacting with a group of Pens fans, one of which asked him to autograph a beer.

“I sign it — you chug it,” Guentzel commanded.

Sure enough, that’s exactly how it went down.

Well done.