Nothing went right for the Rockets in Thursday night’s blowout loss in Game 6 of their Western Conference playoff series with the Spurs.

Houston found itself down 19 points at the half, and got embarrassed at the Toyota Center, 114-75.

Even possible league MVP James Harden struggled immensely once again, with a 2-of-11 shooting performance, for only 10 points. He shared an awkward moment with head coach Mike D’Antoni before the second half tipped off, as the two were both trying to go elsewhere mentally/distract themselves from the painful moment at hand.

Harden massaged his knees, while D’Antoni spun his clipboard.

The social media world had some fun with it afterward, in the form of memes and such.

The Rockets have a lot to build on next season, but D’Antoni’s awful playoff record speaks for itself. Maybe that’s why Harden clearly wasn’t interested in chatting with him at the time, even though they were sitting next to one another.