Musicians are now beginning to have athletes star in their music videos, and it’s kind of weird. The end result is the videos can last up to approximately seven or eight minutes — which is way too long — and the content in them just seems forced and awkward.

That was certainly the case in Rob Gronkowski’s collaboration with 3LAU in a recent video, and now we have another instance that was an upgrade, but not by much.

Rapper Travis Scott invited James Harden to star in his music video for “Way Back,” and you can watch it below.

At least Scott had Harden ball — which he’s great at — rather than act, like Gronk attempted to do.