Saying Steelers linebacker James Harrison’s unorthodox style of lifting weights is intense would be an understatement.

I have a lot of favorite videos, from him doing hyperextensions with a 45-pound weight across his chest after playing in a road game earlier that day, to using a barbell with over 100 pounds for pelvic thrusts, which is ridiculous.

But I may now have a new personal favorite, after watching what he posted on Tuesday.

Harrison posted a video with a caption of “DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME,” and you’ll soon see why. In it, he was seen benching nearly 350 pounds, with chains (!) attached to the barbell. I can’t say I’ve ever seen anyone do that.

At 39, he’s an ageless wonder.