JaVale McGee has been fun to watch throughout his NBA career, with his on-court body language and extremely large wingspan.

But it wasn’t until he arrived on the Warriors that he began making highlight-reel plays.

Maybe it’s the fact that he plays alongside a number of All-Stars, or maybe he just really likes the Bay Area coffee, but whatever the reason, McGee’s career has been rejuvenated since he landed with the Warriors.

He produced a highlight-reel posterization during Thursday’s game against the Spurs, which has gone viral for all the right reasons. Check out this dunk over Davis Bertens.

JAVALE MCGEE JUST ENDED BERTANS pic.twitter.com/0X53vzBdmB — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 9, 2018

Goodnight, sweet prince.