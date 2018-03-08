Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Watch JaVale McGee’s monster slam over Davis Bertans
Posted by on March 8, 2018

JaVale McGee has been fun to watch throughout his NBA career, with his on-court body language and extremely large wingspan.

But it wasn’t until he arrived on the Warriors that he began making highlight-reel plays.

Maybe it’s the fact that he plays alongside a number of All-Stars, or maybe he just really likes the Bay Area coffee, but whatever the reason, McGee’s career has been rejuvenated since he landed with the Warriors.

He produced a highlight-reel posterization during Thursday’s game against the Spurs, which has gone viral for all the right reasons. Check out this dunk over Davis Bertens.

Goodnight, sweet prince.