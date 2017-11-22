LeBron James rubbed many in the Tri-State Area the wrong way when he declared himself the “King of New York” after the Cavs’ comeback win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Well, Jay-Z has taken things into his own hands, and has found a way to put James in his place — which we didn’t even think was possible.

Jay-Z has been touring, and was recently in Cleveland. While there, he performed at Quicken Loans Arena — home of the Cavs. He took some time during his show to pause for a bit, and make sure he knew how the crowd felt about what James had to say about declaring himself “king.”

Here’s what Jay-Z told LeBron:

“I told him, ‘Hey man, you my guy and all that, but you can’t be taking pictures at The Garden talking about you’re the king of New York, so I told him I’m coming to Cleveland. I’m the king of Cleveland now.”

He then invited fans to come on stage and take a selfie with the “King of Cleveland.”

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

There lies the real king — the rap GOAT.