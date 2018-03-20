Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is in the running for the Rookie of the Year award, and he showed why during Tuesday’s game against the Thunder.

Tatum taught veteran Corey Brewer a lesson about overpursuing, which resulted in the Thunder swingman getting put on skates.

It happened late in the fourth quarter, with Tatum set up near the top of the key. He put the ball on the floor and made it look as if he was going to drive the lane, but then used a great stepback move to shake Brewer. Tatum then calmly drained a three-pointer, and all his counterpart could do was watch.

The Celtics rookie looked like a veteran on that particular play.