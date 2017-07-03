Part of what comes along with being a top-three draft pick is the ability to produce explosive plays, and Celtics’ future star Jayson Tatum did exactly that during Monday’s summer league matchup against the Sixers.

Celtics fans who came out in support of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft got what they came to see, as Tatum elevated and threw down a vicious dunk with less than one minute remaining in the second quarter of the game.

Tatum put the ball on the floor, made his way into the paint and then took flight for an explosive dunk.

HELLO 😳 Jayson Tatum OUT HERE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sTu5Sb1VBm — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 3, 2017

“Here comes the boom!” said Tatum, probably.