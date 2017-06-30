There’s a lot of expectations for the Celtics’ No. 3 overall pick — Jayson Tatum — to live up to. Some are questioning whether the C’s made the right move in picking him, instead of rolling with Josh Jackson or trading down for someone else.

While that remains to be seen, and it will be a long time until that question is answered, we do know that summer league ball starts up soon, and we’ll be able to see him showcase his stuff on the court very soon.

Tatum and the Celtics rookies worked out in Boston before heading out to Utah and Las Vegas for summer league action, and yeah, we got to see Tatum’s ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. We also learned Ante Zizic can finish around the rim, in practice.

And here’s some Zizic for you.

FORGET FREE AGENCY, ANTE ZIZIC IS HERE AND DUNKING. pic.twitter.com/hTkLfwe3UO — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 30, 2017

Excited for summer league? Yeah, us too.