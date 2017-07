The Celtics elected to select Jayson Tatum over Josh Jackson (and others) with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and while it remains to be seen who will eventually develop into the better player, we already have some insight for a very important metric — golf swing.

Tatum recently hit up a Top Golf, and yeah, he didn’t really come all that close to connecting.

Swing and a miss!

Jayson Tatum's golf swing could use a little work 😂 (via @jaytatum0) pic.twitter.com/i6mdgq6KV9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 5, 2017

He only gets two more chances, as “three strikes and yer out.”