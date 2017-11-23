Jerry Jones didn’t have a very memorable Thanksgiving, at least not on the business side of things.

The Cowboys owner saw his team turn in a pathetic showing at AT&T Stadium on Thursday — getting outgained 515-247 in total yards — and he was not happy about it.

Jones was shown by TV cameras at one point in the second half of the game, and he looked absolutely miserable in the owner’s box.

It’s hard to blame Jones, who saw his team score just once in the 16-6 defeat. The hard-to-stomach loss may have put an end to the Cowboys’ playoff hopes.