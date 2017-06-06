Jerry Seinfeld wanted no part of Kesha’s attempt at a warm embrace on Monday night.

The two were both at The David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song on Monday night, and Seinfeld, at one point, was doing an interview with Tommy McFly of 94.7 Fresh FM.

Kesha interrupted the interview in search of a hug, but all she got was a rejection. She approached Seinfeld, and here’s how the exchange went.

Kesha: “I’m Kesha! I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?”

Seinfeld: “No thanks,” as he put up his hand.

Kesha: “Please? Just a little one?”

Seinfeld: “Yeah, no thanks,” as he completely turned away.

Welp, that was awkward.