Miami head coach Jim Larranaga and his team were super-excited after knocking off 18th-ranked Virginia on Monday night, so they did what most humans do when they’re happy—they danced.

The 67-year-old Larranaga may not be the the prototypical candidate to bust out some moves, but that didn’t stop him from doing it after the the 54-48 win.



The Canes played excellent defense in the game, holding the Hoos to just 31 percent from the field, and this is how Larranaga felt about it.