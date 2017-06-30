Timberwolves newest acquisition Jimmy Butler wasn’t joking around when he gave out his phone number and said he’d take calls from fans.

Butler made good on his word, and posted a video of him Facetiming with a fan.

taking all calls 😂😂 and y'all thought it was a game! A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

We applaud Butler for putting himself out there like that and interacting with fans. It’s still unclear exactly why he’s doing it — maybe he’s trying to sell merchandise, or maybe he just really wants to get in good with the fan base.

Whatever the reason, it’s a really cool gesture by Butler, and we’d like to see other athletes follow suit in the future.