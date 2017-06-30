Posted byon
Timberwolves newest acquisition Jimmy Butler wasn’t joking around when he gave out his phone number and said he’d take calls from fans.
Butler made good on his word, and posted a video of him Facetiming with a fan.
We applaud Butler for putting himself out there like that and interacting with fans. It’s still unclear exactly why he’s doing it — maybe he’s trying to sell merchandise, or maybe he just really wants to get in good with the fan base.
Whatever the reason, it’s a really cool gesture by Butler, and we’d like to see other athletes follow suit in the future.