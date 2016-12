Jimmy Butler may be the leader of the Bulls, but there are still obstacles than can sometimes get in his way to affect his performance—like Christmas music, for example.

Butler was attempting to shoot a technical free throw during Wednesday night’s game against the Wizards, but apparently could not concentrate with the music blaring through the speakers. So, he bounced the ball back to the official, and motioned for the Bulls to turn down the music so he could shoot.

OK then.